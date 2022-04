Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Χωρίς Ρώσους και Λευκορώσους ο Μαραθώνιος της Βοστώνης

The B.A.A. has announced that Russians & Belarusians who were accepted into the 2022 Boston Marathon or B.A.A. 5K as part of the open registration process & are currently residing in either country will no longer be allowed to compete in either event.https://t.co/pAwqGqJxOI

1/3 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 6, 2022

The B.A.A., its races, and events will not recognize the country affiliation or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice.



Read the full statement here: https://t.co/pAwqGqJxOI#Boston126 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 6, 2022