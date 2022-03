Βελιγράδι 2022: Γλίτωσε τις βόμβες η Μάχουτσικ και αναδείχθηκε Παγκόσμια πρωταθλήτρια! (vid+pics)

? Yaroslava Mahuchikh said she was "protecting my country on the track" after winning gold in the high jump at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.



Yaroslava Mahuchikh: "I woke up on February 24 from two explosions and I had to call my parents and coach. It was so difficult and we had to go in the countryside from Dnipro.



"The Ukrainian federation said you must go and represent Ukraine." #WorldIndoorChamps ?? pic.twitter.com/BJWlgegzwK — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 19, 2022

"I want to show Ukrainian people are strong people. They never give up.



"Our military protect our country at home and today, I protect my country on the track."



It took her three days to make it to Belgrade. pic.twitter.com/r5r7R4RwzE — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) March 19, 2022

