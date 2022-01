Σοκάρει η Βοράτσοβα: «Ένστολοι ήρθαν να με βρουν και με πήγαν στο ξενοδοχείο απέλασης» (photos)

Onsports Team

BREAKING: Czech tennis player Renata Voracova has been placed into medical detention and has had her visa application cancelled ahead of the Australian Open, according to her country's foreign ministry. https://t.co/MoAIQaD8qb



? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/7YwYzrUEFp — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 7, 2022

Open d'Australie : Retenue comme Djokovic, la Tchèque Renata Voracova quitte le pays https://t.co/ymNSnS4vKT pic.twitter.com/ya1sivKbIn — WYN SPORT (@WYN_Sport_News) January 8, 2022

The process has been a total mess. She has already played a tournament while in OZ. If she did not meet public health requirements as specified in the legal criteria, why was she granted a visa? https://t.co/z4ur1srNRi — Abul Rizvi (@RizviAbul) January 7, 2022