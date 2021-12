«Στοιχήματα» στο twitter αν ο Τζόκοβιτς μπορεί να σπάσει το ρεκόρ των 377 εβδομάδων της Γκραφ

? 350 weeks ? Novak Djokovic starts today his 350th week as World No.1. Can he equal Steffi Graf's all time record of 377 weeks? pic.twitter.com/HHPlJ2WYSH

Steffi Graf has spent ZERO (0) weeks as ATP #1 while Djokovic has 350 weeks at ATP #1, don't you dare compare ordinary overrated player Steffi Graf with the GOAT Novak Djokovic

WTA and ATP have become same for you guys since Djokovic has suppressed Federer https://t.co/SVUicen4Xp