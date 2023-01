Ποδόσφαιρο γυναικών-ΗΠΑ: Ισόβιος αποκλεισμός για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση σε 4 προπονητές NWSL

screenshot

Former NC Courage head coach Paul Riley is one of four NWSL coaches hit with a permanent ban following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. https://t.co/hOwC1bn0hO — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) January 10, 2023

NWSL permanently bans four coaches, including Paul Riley, and drops the hammer with team fines and suspensions. https://t.co/UvxWbME3wS — Lars-Johan Larsson (@LarsJohanL) January 10, 2023

The National Women's Soccer League postponed weekend matches after players accused a North Carolina coach of sexual abuse and coercion spanning 10 years at 3 teams.



12+ players alleged abuse by now-fired Paul Riley. Players are demanding an end to "systemic abuse" at NWSL. pic.twitter.com/wCpbmFq4fg — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 1, 2021