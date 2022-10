Σκάνδαλο στις ΗΠΑ: Εκκωφαντική σιωπή για «συστημική» πρακτική σεξουαλικής κακοποίησης στο NWSL (vid)

This list of #NWSL abusers is too long. (1/2)



Coches:

- Paul Riley

- Rory Dames

- Christy Holly

- Richie Burke

- Aaran Lines

- Farid Benstiti

- Craig Harrington

- James Clarkson

- Kris Ward

- Amanda Cromwell

- Sam Greene — Women’s Sports Exchange (@wsportsxchange) October 4, 2022

I’m deeply surprised no local elected official or candidate in Louisville (that I’ve seen) has commented on the #NWSL investigation. An incidence of sexual assault within our only professional sports team is the very first paragraph of a 319 page report. The silence is deafening. — Laney Taylor (@LaneyMTaylor) October 4, 2022

So… is anyone from the NWSL media going to talk about the owner of the San Diego NWSL team being accused of sexual assault or.. — Arielle (@fyeahhrhac) December 2, 2021

Tonight's NWSL games stopped at the sixth minute.



The players are doing this to represent the six years of sexual assault allegations against former Courage coach Paul Riley that have been ignored pic.twitter.com/MEofykIsZD — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 7, 2021

Oregon law (effective Oct. 1st, 2020) prohibits employers from requiring employees to enter into agreements that would prevent them from illegal discrimination and harassment (including sexual assault). How did #PTFC evade the Yates investigation? #nwsl #baonpdx — Jessica Varin (@jessicavarin) October 4, 2022

?? An avalanche of horrific news. Hard to process the systemic failures leading to such physical and mental abuse, sexual assault and harassment, rampant disrespect to players in this league.



Culture starts at the top, with the owners and everyone around them. #NWSL @NWSL https://t.co/UMu3vReigm — Marilou McFarlane (@mmcf415) October 3, 2022

A significant portion of this study centers on former @RacingLouFC coach Christy Holly. Multiple players detail claims of egregious, predatory behavior by Holly, including sexual assault. #Louisville @NWSL https://t.co/0GTybW64wp — Terry Meiners (@terrymeiners) October 3, 2022

**TW/CW**

Sexual assault, racism, harassment



Gifting this article detailing the sickening, horrifying racism, sexual harassment and sexual assault that openly occurred within #NWSL and the U.S Soccer Federation



This shit has to stophttps://t.co/7huIYJyalc — Bøøyrøn ? (stroopwafels & gbln mode ??) (@byst) October 3, 2022

Great moment in the #NWSL bringing attention to sexual assault in women’s football.



pic.twitter.com/0e2YTY8HIv — Mood Control (@MoodControl_) October 7, 2021