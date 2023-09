Μαρία Σάκκαρη: Με… φόρα από τη Γουαδαλαχάρα, πέρασε στις «8» στο Τόκιο - Το «αντίο» στην Ντόι

Maria Sakkari hugs Misaki Doi as she plays the final match of her career: “You’re an amazing player. You’re a wonderful person. What an honor” All class from Maria. Congratulations on a wonderful career, Misaki. Good luck in the next chapter. ? ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/QNk3hpnimc

“I don’t want to talk about me today. It was an honor to play against Misaki in her last ever match. You deserve to enjoy life. You deserve to enjoy yourself, have some fun. We know how tough tennis life is.… pic.twitter.com/TKxtoGPuaM