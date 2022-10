Japan Open: Αποσύρθηκε λόγω τραυματισμού ο Κύργιος, πρόκριση στα ημιτελικά για τον Φριτς (vid)

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of tonight's quarter-final, sending Taylor Fritz through to the semi-finals in Tokyo. Get better soon, @NickKyrgios ?? #RakutenOpen pic.twitter.com/mLyuLi9QMD

Nick Kyrgios with a left knee injury out of the Japan Open. Pulled out just before his quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz. Also out of doubles after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis made the semifinals.