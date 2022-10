Δίκη Νικ Κύργιου: Νέα αναβολή ζήτησε ο δικηγόρος του Ελληνοαυστραλού για λόγους «ψυχικής υγείας»

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is seeking to have his assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds, media reported on Tuesday. https://t.co/RliFtpt524 — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) October 4, 2022

Nick Kyrgios seeks dismissal of assault case on mental health grounds https://t.co/2S6ivyY8TB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 4, 2022

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will apply to have an assault charge in Australia dismissed on mental health grounds. The charge reportedly involves an ex-girlfriend. The 27-year-old tennis star has spoken in the past of mental health struggles. https://t.co/lYiqWANCZB — The Associated Press (@AP) October 4, 2022