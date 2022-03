Indian Wells: Στις «8» χωρίς να... ιδρώσει η Σάκκαρη, συνεχίζουν Μπαντόσα, Χάλεπ (photos+videos)

Roaring on ?️ Elena Rybakina defeats Golubic 7-6(5), 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in her career #IndianWells pic.twitter.com/gUo0779nux

I’m sorry I had to retire today. I’ve played a lot, a lot, a lot of tennis and my adductor didn’t agree with me ? it got way too sore to continue today. Still really happy with the tournament ✌?