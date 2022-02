Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία – Σβιτόλινα: «Η καρδιά μου δε σταματάει να αιμορραγεί. Βοηθείστε μας» (photo)

My heart is bleeding… Another sleepless and terrifying night for Ukrainian people.. PLEASE HELP US TO STOP THE WAR ?????? #nowarinukraine #ukraine pic.twitter.com/3JnLXZXdnV

"This is a terrible nightmare... I am praying every single minute for my people and peace" ??



Ukraine tennis player Elina Svitolina opens up about the ongoing conflict in her country. pic.twitter.com/HIxDcJlKQH