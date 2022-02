«Δάκρυσε» το παγκόσμιο τένις στον επίλογο της καριέρας του Ντελ Πότρο (videos+photos)

Me hicieron muy Feliz!!!

Eternamente agradecido. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fZwwpk6oYd — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) February 9, 2022

Qué lindo va a ser volver a verlos!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/tDJoPTlYUU — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) February 2, 2022

Juan Martin del Potro's mother had never seen him play a professional tennis match in person.



Last night she watched him play what may be the final match of his career in ??



Unbelievable. ? pic.twitter.com/adc6HJBp1G — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 9, 2022

There ain't nothing like a Delpo hug ?@delpotrojuan pic.twitter.com/fG3F3SSfov — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 9, 2022

?1 Grand Slam title (2009 US Open)

?1 Grand Slam finalist (2018 US Open)

?1 ATP World Tour Finals finalist (2009)

?4 ATP Masters 1000 titles

?22 ATP titles

?Olympic Bronze (London 2012)

?Olympic Silver (Rio 2016)

?Best hug



Gracias??Juan Martin Del Potro.#delpo pic.twitter.com/SGAwTfFUeQ — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) February 9, 2022

The Gentle Giant ☺️



Paying tribute to a career played in the spirit of sportsmanship @delpotrojuan ? pic.twitter.com/qe2czDFZki — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 9, 2022

There’s has only been 1 occasion where Federer, Djokovic and Nadal have all made the semi final of the same grand slam, and neither won the tournament. The 2009 US Open, where 20 year old Juan Martin del Potro stunned the world. pic.twitter.com/aLr0mfqTGT — aidan (@Goatucanu) February 5, 2022

If someone asks you who Juan Martin Del Potro (Delpo) is, show them this image & let them know he is a slam champ, a 2-time Olympic medalist, Davis Cup champion, has 22 singles titles, made it to the QFs of each slam & had a CH of No.3.



Thank you @delpotrojuan. #Delpo #DelPotro pic.twitter.com/7FJpiHnv0K — Dr. Balraj Shukla | બલરાજ (@balrajshukla) February 9, 2022