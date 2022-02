Συνάντηση του Μπαχ με την Πενγκ: «Δεν εξαφανίστηκα ποτέ»! (video+photo)

Breaking News: Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis player who disappeared from public life after making sexual abuse accusations, met with the International Olympic Committee's president, Thomas Bach, at the #Beijing2022 Olympics. https://t.co/QCH8XrrVSH — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 7, 2022

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has denied she ever accused anyone of sexual assault, adding that she herself had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim https://t.co/Q32RRicULx pic.twitter.com/RMICqctbLx — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2022