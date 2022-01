Australian Open: Υπόκλιση στον… Μέγα «Ράφα» από τα 4 Grand Slam και την ATP Tour (photos+videos)

The first title came at Roland Garros, the 21st at the Australian Open.@RafaelNadal's career has been nearly picture perfect. pic.twitter.com/ZMem0r4qXF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 30, 2022

21 titles at the four Grand Slams. ♣️♠️♥️♦️



There's only one Rafael Nadal. ? pic.twitter.com/rICg7R53In — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 30, 2022

Rafael Nadal has come full circle ?



The 35-year-old returned from injury to beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 on Sunday night



How the match was won ⬇️#AusOpen • #AO2022 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2022

A lifetime of fight, effort and determination, all leading to this moment.@RafaelNadal wins his second @AustralianOpen to set a new men's Grand Slam record ? pic.twitter.com/jrXqIgXOp5 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 30, 2022

It could only be him...



The moment @RafaelNadal became the first man in the Open era to win the @AustralianOpen final from two sets down ?pic.twitter.com/WZx42PUGKA — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 30, 2022

Rafael Nadal is a champion once again! pic.twitter.com/nAjUVAQVzR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 30, 2022

21 titles at the four Grand Slams. ♣️♠️♥️♦️



There's only one Rafael Nadal. ? pic.twitter.com/rICg7R53In — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 30, 2022

We're certainly glad he returned ? pic.twitter.com/9h7d2cT0js — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 30, 2022

A historic day



21 stats for @RafaelNadal's 21 Grand Slam wins ?#AusOpen — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 30, 2022