Australian Open: Η ερώτηση του ενός… εκατομμυρίου από τον Ροντ Λαβέρ στον Ράφα Ναδάλ (video+photos)

With the #AO2022 champ, @RafaelNadal , exhausted and elated at the same time. pic.twitter.com/9sJpg24XCK

#RafaelNadal has left Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in his wake after coming back from the dead. The Spaniard resembled an ageing boxer winding back the clock to pack the same relentless punches as he did in his glory days. #AustralianOpen2022 https://t.co/stoPVhN0Xq