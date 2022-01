Summer Set: Happy Hour στα… εισιτήρια της Άσλεϊ Μπάρτι στο τουρνουά της Μελβούρνης (photos+videos)

Join the BARTY PARTY ?? with our Happy Hour Offer!



Ash Barty will take to Centre Court for the first time tomorrow night ?



We’re celebrating by offering tickets to the Night Session for $39 – only between 6pm and 7pm TONIGHT!



Join the Happy Hour now? https://t.co/TYLIud34mM pic.twitter.com/6VprNoOKfb — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 4, 2022

Doubles are off to a fiery start for the Aussies ?



Barty and Sanders move to the second round, defeating Gauff and McNally 6-0 7-6(4) ?#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/LHjt4JPJMd — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 4, 2022

Coco Gauff opens her 2022 season with a 62 61 win over Norwegian qualifier Ulrikke Eikeri in 1R Adelaide.



Sets up a 2R match against No.1 Ash Barty. #AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/fSaYaSu3pK — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 4, 2022