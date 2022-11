Μουντιάλ 2022 - FIFA: Ο Ινφαντίνο ζήτησε μηνιαία εκεχειρία στην Ουκρανία (video) - Οι αντιδράσεις

EUROKINISSI

I have a great idea for mr. #Infantino why don’t you suggest to iran “Do not execute the death sentence penalties for the month of World Cup”..that would be a unique opportunity for the Iran’s leadership to show their “humanity”…. What a joke ??‍♂️??‍♂️??‍♂️

"Let’s take this opportunity to do everything we can to start putting an end to all conflicts."



FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for a one-month ceasefire in all conflicts during the Qatar #WorldCup



FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses G20 event in Bali on Russia’s war on Ukraine:

This is the same Gianni Infantino who wrote to teams telling them not to drag politics into football or vice versa.



