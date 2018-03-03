Ομάδες

Η Χάλι Μπέρι μεγάλωσε, αλλά εξακολουθεί να αναστατώνει (photos)
Onsports team Onsports team 03 Μαρτίου 2018, 15:41
Η Χάλι Μπέρι μεγάλωσε, αλλά εξακολουθεί να αναστατώνει (photos)

Ακόμα και στα 52 της η διάσημη ηθοποιός μπορεί να αφήσει με το στόμα ανοιχτό

Τι κι αν τα χρόνια πέρασαν. Η Χάλι Μπέρι είναι στα καλύτερα της. Στα 52 της χρόνια εξακολουθεί να διατηρεί το σώμα της σε καλό επίπεδο και να προκαλεί αναστάτωση.

Όπως συνέβη με το πρόσφατο προστάρισμά της στο Instagram το οποίο μας άφησε «παγωτό».

Δείτε την:

 

 

This #FitnessFriday is dedicated to the importance of stretching! After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries. This is one of my favorite #yoga poses, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch! Some people use yoga poses to manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few. Check out my Fitness IG Story to see a stretch I like for hip mobility that lengthens my sides and for today's #keto meal. Today I challenge you to share your best yoga pose. If you don't have one, I encourage you to search for one, post about it, tag #FitnessFridayHB and tell me how it makes you feel. ❤️??

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

 

Bonus: Δείτε και gallery με την πάντα καυτή Χάλι Μπέρι:

