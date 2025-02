Παναθηναϊκός AKTOR: Τρεις τυχεροί του Club 1908 θα κερδίσουν συλλεκτικά δώρα από τον τελικό Κυπέλλου

???? ???? ??????? ??. ????? ??? ??



Secure your own piece of our 21st Greek Cup trophy!



Redeem your points to win:

☘️ The final’s basket net (one for Juancho, one for you)

☘️ A game-worn jersey

☘️ The t-shirt our players wore while celebrating



From… pic.twitter.com/sYOqf34nWw