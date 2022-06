Diamond League: Κορυφαία επίδοση στον κόσμο από την Μάχουτσιχ - Ουκρανικό το βάθρο στο Παρίσι

??? Heartwarming moments for Ukraine ?? They dominate the women's high jump finishing 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 6th at @MEETINGPARIS . ? @DanVernonPhoto pic.twitter.com/uGWyTq6gSL

She just keeps getting better!



Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh clears a world-leading 2.01m to win the women's high jump ?? #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/NRmfKrSzqQ