Miami Open: Σβιάτεκ, Οσάκα, Μπαντόσα και Κβίτοβα «φορτσάτες» στα προημιτελικά (videos+photos)

Into the Miami quarterfinals for the first time ?



Soon-to-be No.1 @iga_swiatek stretches her career-best win streak to 14 matches with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Gauff!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/8B710GHiy2 — wta (@WTA) March 28, 2022

Imagine coming up with that winner on the 35th(!) shot ?



Take a bow, @paulabadosa!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/8VcOvfPMB8 — wta (@WTA) March 29, 2022