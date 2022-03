Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία – Τζόκοβιτς προς Στακόφσκι: «Έτοιμος να βοηθήσω»

My guarding angel .. pic.twitter.com/2m56KvgSRT — Sergiy Stakhovsky (@Stako_tennis) March 6, 2022

Ukrainian Tennis Pro Sergiy Stakhovsky made the heartbreaking decision to leave his wife and children in Hungary to join the Ukrainian forces fighting against Russia. pic.twitter.com/VorVIsCUyO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 2, 2022

Tennis: Djokovic offers Stakhovsky support over war in Ukraine https://t.co/SVQX39xe0r — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) March 6, 2022

Here we go..day 8 of #RussiaInvadedUkraine — Sergiy Stakhovsky (@Stako_tennis) March 4, 2022

This guy is extraordinary. Ex professional Tennis player returns to Kyiv to fight Putin @Stako_tennis @GMB pic.twitter.com/yGqYwCiFcL — Sussexfox ?? (@Sussexfox2) March 2, 2022

Day #2 in Kyiv starts. People around me in high spirits… no one is willing to surrender??✊? — Sergiy Stakhovsky (@Stako_tennis) March 1, 2022