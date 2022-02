Χειμερινοί Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες: «Χρυσός» ο Φεζ στην κατάβαση, «ασημένιος» ο 41χρονος, Κλάρεϊ

Onsports Team

Pure from Beat Feuz



With just a few skiers left, can anyone stop him from achieving Olympic glory in the men's downhill?

Age: 41



Johan Clarey defied all odds to make history with a fantastic silver medal in the men's downhill event in Beijing

"???? ????????????!" ???



At 41 years of age, Johan Clarey becomes the oldest Olympic alpine skiing medallist after taking an incredible silver in the men's downhill.

It's a Gold medal for Beat Feuz in the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill.

Congratulations!



Congratulations!#Beijing2022 — Olympics (@Olympics) February 7, 2022