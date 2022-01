Australian Open: Στον 2ο γύρο στο διπλό Θανάσης Κοκκινάκης και Νικ Κύργιος (photo+video)

Onsports Team

The Special Ks are through to the second round ??



Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios joined forces on Wednesday for a 6-4 6-2 doubles victory over Alex Bolt and James McCabe#AusOpen · #AO2022 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022

Just a couple of mates moving on in doubles ? @NickKyrgios & @TKokkinakis prevail 6-4 6-2 in an all-?? battle against Alex Bolt and James McCabe.#AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/sdNjJfSa8A — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022