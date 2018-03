Τόσα «έσκασε» ο Ολυμπιακός για Οφόε

I want to thank the Legia fans for all the support and love, together we were a great match. I had a wonderfull time and I will never forget my time at Legia... Legia has a place in my heart right next to the fans of Legia. Thanks for all the goodbye and good luck messages, I'll keep following the team and wish Legia all the best. Your Nr 8 Vadis Odjidja Ofoe s/o @sporthousegroup @lma39 thanks guys

A post shared by @odjidja_vadis on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:05am PDT