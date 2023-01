Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο: Ιστορικές επιδόσεις στο Τορόντο (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo's last 5 games:



30 PTS, 21 REB, 10 AST

55 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST

43 PTS, 20 REB, 5 AST

45 PTS, 22 REB, 7 AST

27 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST



He's the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972 to drop 200+ PTS, 80+ REB, and 30+ AST over a 5-game span. pic.twitter.com/gktMMk1a9Y