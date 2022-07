5ο Laver Cup: Ιστορική συνάντηση των Avengers Φέντερερ, Ναδάλ, Τζόκοβιτς και Μάρεϊ στο Λονδίνο

One of the game’s all-time greats, @DjokerNole , will be back in blue at Laver Cup London 2022. pic.twitter.com/Ej4sQeUlJO

The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. pic.twitter.com/VoMFTBLsM3