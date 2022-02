Χειμερινοί Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες: Η Ιρένε Σχάουτεν χρυσό και στα 5.000 μέτρα με Ολυμπιακό ρεκόρ (videos)

Irene Schouten (Netherlands) has demolished the #SpeedSkating - Women's 5000m Olympic record with a time of 6:43.51! Congratulations! @schoutenirene | @TeamNLtweets pic.twitter.com/LPXZlkzlGR

So many emotions! ?



What was your favourite moment of the day? pic.twitter.com/nRfBSmC4x7