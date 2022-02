Χειμερινοί Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες: Στέφθηκε Ολυμπιονίκης μετά από 16 χρόνια Λίντσεϊ Τζακομπέλις! (video)

?? Turin 2006: Missed out on gold after showboating at the finish

?? Beijing 2022: ??????????



Lindsey Jacobellis finally banished the memories of the iconic last-gasp gaffe that cost her the Olympic title ?#Beijing2022 | #Snowboard pic.twitter.com/Ma71qj7wly — Eurosport (@eurosport) February 9, 2022

REDEMPTION.



16 years after a late fall at Turin 2006 denied her the gold medal, Lindsey Jacobellis is a #snowboard cross Olympic champion. #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/WxMVplVcsh — Olympics (@Olympics) February 9, 2022