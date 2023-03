ΑΕΚ: Κορυφαίο γήπεδο στον κόσμο για το 2022 η «OPAP Arena» (video)

?️ Stadium of the Year 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣: OPAP Arena ?



The venue accumulated 69,797 points, and the mobilization of the @AEK_FC_OFFICIAL, fans and people around the stadium is admirable ??



Check out our video containing photos and footage of the venue ⬇️



? https://t.co/xyIkBJl48i pic.twitter.com/VULRex4Keq