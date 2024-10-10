Ομάδες

Θρήνος στην Αγγλία για τον Τζορτζ Μπάλντοκ
Onsports Team 10 Οκτωβρίου 2024, 05:02
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ

Οι περισσότερες ομάδες της Premier League και χαμηλότερων κατηγοριών, καθώς η κορυφαία λίγκα του πλανήτη αλλά και οι διαιτητές, εξέδωσαν ανακοινώσεις εκφράζοντας τη θλίψη τους και τα συλλυπητήρια στην οικογένεια του Μπάλντοκ.

Μετά την Εθνική Αγγλίας και την Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ στην οποία αγωνιζόταν ο Τζορτζ Μπάλντοκ για σειρά ετών, ακολούθησαν πολλές ανακοινώσεις θλίψης, οδύνης και συλλυπητηρίων από αγγλικές ομάδες. Κορυφαίες δυνάμεις της Premier League, αλλά και από μικρότερες κατηγορίες, έσπευσαν να εκφράσουν τη λύπη τους για την τραγική είδηση.

Για τον 31χρονο εξέδωσαν ανακοινώσεις η επίσημη Premier League, αλλά και οι επαγγελματίες διαιτητές του νησιού.

Δείτε τις ανακοινώσεις από Λίβερπουλ, Τσέλσι, Μάντσεστερ Σίτι, μεταξύ άλλων:



