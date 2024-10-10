Θρήνος στην Αγγλία για τον Τζορτζ Μπάλντοκ
Οι περισσότερες ομάδες της Premier League και χαμηλότερων κατηγοριών, καθώς η κορυφαία λίγκα του πλανήτη αλλά και οι διαιτητές, εξέδωσαν ανακοινώσεις εκφράζοντας τη θλίψη τους και τα συλλυπητήρια στην οικογένεια του Μπάλντοκ.
Μετά την Εθνική Αγγλίας και την Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ στην οποία αγωνιζόταν ο Τζορτζ Μπάλντοκ για σειρά ετών, ακολούθησαν πολλές ανακοινώσεις θλίψης, οδύνης και συλλυπητηρίων από αγγλικές ομάδες. Κορυφαίες δυνάμεις της Premier League, αλλά και από μικρότερες κατηγορίες, έσπευσαν να εκφράσουν τη λύπη τους για την τραγική είδηση.
Για τον 31χρονο εξέδωσαν ανακοινώσεις η επίσημη Premier League, αλλά και οι επαγγελματίες διαιτητές του νησιού.
Δείτε τις ανακοινώσεις από Λίβερπουλ, Τσέλσι, Μάντσεστερ Σίτι, μεταξύ άλλων:
Such sad news. Our thoughts are with George's friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.— Wolves (@Wolves) October 9, 2024
Rest in peace ?
The thoughts of everyone at Everton are with George’s family and friends at this incredibly sad and difficult time. ?— Everton (@Everton) October 9, 2024
The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City are with George's family and friends at this sad time ?— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 9, 2024
We are incredibly sorry to hear this terrible news. Our thoughts are with George’s family and friends and those who loved him deeply at Sheffield United. ??— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 9, 2024
Such devastating news. The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea FC are with George’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, George. ?— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 9, 2024
Our thoughts are with George's family, friends, and all at Sheffield United at this incredibly sad time— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 9, 2024
Rest in Peace, George ❤️?
Such awful news. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with George’s family and friends.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 9, 2024
Our thoughts are with George’s family, friends and all those at Sheffield United at this incredibly sad time. Rest in Peace, George ❤️— PGMOL (@FA_PGMOL) October 9, 2024