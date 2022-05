Άνοιξε το καπό του αυτοκινήτου και «πάγωσε» - Αυτό που είδε δε θα το ξεχάσει ποτέ (photos+video)

THAT'S A BIG SNAKE! When a Mustang's check engine light flashed on, workers in Dania Beach popped the hood to see what was wrong. Turns out there was a massive 10-foot Burmese python inside. ??



STORY: https://t.co/YYaXqyG6dA

(Video Courtesy: maorblumenfeld/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/iCRiW7nylo