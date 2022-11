Ξύλο από πατέρα σε κόρη σε γήπεδο τένις – Οι αντιδράσεις των Αζαρένκα, Μπαντόσα και Βαβρίνκα (vid)

Screenshot / Twitter: Igor Juric

Još jedno brutalno nasilje oca nad ćerkom. Dobio sam informaciju da je u pitanju porodica koja dolazi iz Kine. Podnećemo krivičnu prijavu i protiv ovog monstruma. pic.twitter.com/CrU7g0JcwU — Igor Jurić (@lojzija) October 28, 2022

This is absolutely unacceptable. Horrible. No other word.

We have to eradicate any kind of abuse on children whether they are physical or psychological.

It touches every sector of our civil society. Not only tennis. Let’s think how we can eradicate it in our sport. — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) October 31, 2022

Horrific example of parental physical abuse in junior tennis. Over to you to deal with this through whichever governing body he falls under @ITFTennis. ? ? https://t.co/z23iyTPYca — judy murray (@JudyMurray) October 31, 2022

This is an absolute disgrace. A father beating his daughter because she didn’t want to practice anymore.



Tennis is a sport not your ticket to financial freedom!!!!!



Makes me sick ? https://t.co/ZeDIdfBHxE — Marc Sophoulis (@marcsophoulis) October 31, 2022

WATCH Belarusian tennis player V#ictoria Azarenka's reaction after video of father beating his daughter on tennis court goes viral?#VictoriaAzarenka #Tennis #Victoria https://t.co/C1UPRrYQpg — SportsTiger (@sportstigerapp) October 31, 2022