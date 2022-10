Australian Open: Με Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς, Ρώσους και Λευκορώσους το Αυστραλιανό Grand Slam

EUROKINISSI

As a question mark lingers over Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2023 Australian Open, Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley has delivered an emphatic message. ?#9WWOShttps://t.co/IzYwHZ8oKw — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) October 12, 2022

Tennis boss Craig Tiley has thrown his support behind Novak Djokovic returning to play in January's Australian Open.



It's up to the federal government to decide whether he is allowed back in the country to play for his 10th AO title. pic.twitter.com/zfdpG2gLPI — 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) October 10, 2022

'Novak Djokovic? We can not lobby for him,' Australian Open TD says: Tennis - Craig Tiley will not repeat his mistake from January https://t.co/ZFVxpM9Kw7 — Tennis World USA (@TennisWorlden) October 12, 2022