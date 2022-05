Δεν αγωνιστεί στη Ρώμη ο Κάρλος Αλκαράθ: «Ανυπομονώ για το Παρίσι»

At age 19, Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest five-time ATP Tour champion since Nadal (18, 2005). @alcarazcarlos03 | #MMOPEN

Youngest players to get 3⃣ Top 5 wins at same tournament (since 1990)



?? Alcaraz, 19y, at 2022 #MMOPEN

?? Djokovic, 20y 2m, at 2007 (Montreal)

?? Sampras, 20y 3m, at 1991 (ATP Finals)

?? Agassi, 20y 7m, at 1990 (ATP Finals)

?? Hewitt, 20y 9m, at 2001 (ATP Finals) pic.twitter.com/Gjvg5VjJek