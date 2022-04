Τένις: Δύο μήνες εκτός δράσης ο Ντανιίλ Μεντβέντεφ λόγω κήλης ή… Πούτιν

Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support. — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) April 2, 2022

Daniil Medvedev to be banned from Wimbledon unless he signs anti-Vladimir Putin forms



“We wish to get the assurance of that in a written declaration that they are not receiving money from Putin, Russia or Belarus." - Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston.

... https://t.co/5VH7e0scfP — C Kristjánsdóttir ●? (@CristinaNcl) March 31, 2022

World number two Daniil Medvedev announced Saturday he will undergo surgery to fix a hernia problem and could be sidelined for up to two months, casting doubt on his participation in next month's French Openhttps://t.co/XIGKIa7aAW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 2, 2022

The world's #1 tennis player, Russia's @DaniilMedwed, has publicly called for peace and an end to war, but Wimbledon continues to suggest that's not good enough for him to be allowed to play. He must denounce Putin publicly and vocally, or else be banned:https://t.co/Oj3G1mxNqd — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 26, 2022