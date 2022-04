Miami Open: Ραντεβού με την ιστορία έχει ο Αλκαράθ που θέλει να γίνει ο νεαρότερος πρωταθλητής

Carlos Alcaraz is not merely a potential star, writes @joeldrucker—he is a supernova.



The 18-year-old continued to light up the skies, defeating defending champ Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) to become the second-youngest finalist in @MiamiOpen history: https://t.co/JaWHtHRwx2 — TENNIS (@Tennis) April 2, 2022

? CARLITOS WILL BE MAKING HIS @atptour MASTERS 1000 FINALS DEBUT IN MIAMI ? @alcarazcarlos03 pic.twitter.com/rCl4smR7f7 — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) April 2, 2022

Who will hoist their first-ever ATP Tour Masters 1000 title on Sunday?! ?@MiamiOpen | #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/ZdRilLCppg — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 2, 2022