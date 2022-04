Miami Open: Σβιάτεκ και Οσάκα θα «μονομαχήσουν» για τον τίτλο στην Φλόριντα (photos+videos)

We really love to see it ?❤️ https://t.co/jE8HEOk6Ai — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) April 1, 2022

Iga Swiatek’s streak of 16 consecutive wins is the longest winning streak since Naomi Osaka won 23 straight between 2020 US Open and 2021 Miami. #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/sN4ZEfJ0aI — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) April 1, 2022

16 STRAIGHT WINS✅

18 CONSECUTIVE SETS WON ✅@iga_swiatek holds off Pegula with a 6-2 7-5 win to advance to the #MiamiOpen final! pic.twitter.com/U41EXWdE55 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) April 1, 2022

This late night crowd is PUMPED for @iga_swiatek ????…she’s headed to her another @WTA Masters 1000 Final! pic.twitter.com/u2bC3VdteK — TennisONE (@TennisONEApp) April 1, 2022

Naomi is ?‼️



?? @naomiosaka comes from a set down to defeat Bencic and reach her first final since the 2021 Australian Open!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/vaV9gWltTS — wta (@WTA) March 31, 2022