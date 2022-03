Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία-Σπαρακτικό μήνυμα Τσουρέκνο: «Ζω έναν εφιάλτη. Δεν έχω που να πάω» (photos)

After the worst month of my life with constant headache, panic attacks and guilt over the war in Ukraine, I face a new challenge... as a player based in Kyiv, I have nowhere to go.



Now every Ukrainian has his own nightmare story...Where should I go? @wta #wta #tennis #ukraine pic.twitter.com/T5Wep4QpLY — Lesia Tsurenko (@LTsurenko) March 29, 2022

Hey Conor, while the ??people are fighting on their land with the invaders, the ??leader sends his troops and chechen??‍♂️bandits to us, to kill our people. As a ?? Irish, you should now about fighting for independence ✊and freedom. Can you help us? ?@TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/1uVpEhSJV0 — Lesia Tsurenko (@LTsurenko) February 27, 2022