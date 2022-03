Indian Wells – Ρεσιτάλ ατάκας Κύργιου σε θεατή: «Εγώ λέω στον Μπεν Στίλερ πώς να παίξει;» (video)

Kyrgios to heckler:

"Are you playing? Are you good at tennis?"

"Exactly, why are you speaking?"

*points to Ben Stiller*

"Do I tell him how to act? No!" pic.twitter.com/OsyA6mKyKE — ALM (@TheRealALM) March 18, 2022

