Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Νέος τενίστας στα «όπλα» μετά τον Σεργκέι Στακόφσκι (photo)

Used to be rackets and strings, now this????? pic.twitter.com/hdYjMDlMuo — Alex Dolgopolov (@TheDolgo) March 16, 2022

All our dear friends around the world!

We need to defend our sky, please tell your governments to give us fighter jets and air defense. pic.twitter.com/lMCYL8uC8l — Alex Dolgopolov (@TheDolgo) March 16, 2022

Really? I invite you to visit Ukraine, and see with your eyes these “humans”, I will show you. Killing whole unarmed families, raping women. Just better shut up https://t.co/w5OqxVyoiq — Alex Dolgopolov (@TheDolgo) March 16, 2022