Χειμερινοί Παραολυμπιακοί Αγώνες: Μια ντουζίνα μετάλλια η Μάστερς, που τα αφιέρωσε στην Ουκρανία

Onsports Team

? "The embodiment of the Paralympics is #StrongerTogether"



Those were the words of Oksana Masters after she claimed her 12th Paralympic medal at #Beijing2022 @OksanaMasters | @TeamUSA | @Paralympics https://t.co/Lx2p9wAQsg — Olympics (@Olympics) March 6, 2022

It's a double podium for the host nation in the Women's Long Distance Sitting Cross-Country!#Gold Yang Hongqiong ??#Silver Oksana Masters ??#Bronze Li Panpan ??#Beijing2022 #WinterParalympics #ParaNordic — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) March 6, 2022