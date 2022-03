Χειμερινοί Παραολυμπιακοί Αγώνες: Η Παμ Ουίλσον, η γηραιότερη στο Πεκίνο είναι πρότυπο για παιδιά

Onsports Team

“It was a tough day and we played some tough teams, we’re 0-2," said Pam Wilson. "Tomorrow, we’re going to bounce back to what our potential is.”



➡️https://t.co/jZuZggE39B



(Photo by @TeamUSA)#usacurling | @Paralympics pic.twitter.com/wu3H0W9a80 — USA Curling (@usacurl) March 5, 2022

Dr. Pam Wilson estimates that she's pushed 1.5 million pounds of granite while practicing #curling. It's paid off as she is now competing for #TeamUSA in the @Paralympics, starting today! https://t.co/DUIyRxN2JM #WinterParalympics pic.twitter.com/wlbkd42iBc — Children's Hospital Colorado (@ChildrensColo) March 5, 2022

The Winter Paralympics start today in Beijing and CU Medicine provider, Dr. Pam Wilson will go for gold! She's a member of the U.S. wheelchair curling team. Read her story: https://t.co/OG1EUlsDnm#WeCU #CUMedicine #WinterParalympics #Beijing2022 #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/mnL9bhrm3N — CU Medicine (@cu_medicine) March 4, 2022