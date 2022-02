Χειμερινοί Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες: «Έλιωσαν» τα χιόνια από τον έρωτα στο Πεκίνο! (photos)

Day ?

?Today we celebrate love on the ice! ?⛸Never stop loving Winter Olympics. We hope your day is full of love! Stay tuned!✨

What is your way to celebrate love?#Beijing2022 #Olympics #BingDwenDwen #TogetherForASharedFuture #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/Q4z3klWN1E — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) February 14, 2022

Gabriella Papadakis & Guillaume Cizeron of France just skated their hearts out to set a new highest score for the Rhythm Dance of 90.83.#FigureSkating #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/9UtMqEggQ5 — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) February 12, 2022