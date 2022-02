Χειμερινοί Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες: Πρώτος Ολυμπιονίκης στο Big Air ο Ρούουντ, για τον πατέρα του (videos)

Birk Ruud of Norway wins the #Gold Medal in the Men’s #FreestyleSkiing Big Air Final!



Congratulations to the 2016 Youth Olympic Games champion and now #Beijing2022 champion! — Olympics (@Olympics) February 9, 2022

Colby Stevenson comes in 2nd and gets the #Silver medal in the Men’s #FreestyleSkiing Big Air!



Great job!#Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/6g9ts8P74W — Olympics (@Olympics) February 9, 2022