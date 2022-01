Australian Open - Δήλωση-βόμβα από Ζβέρεφ: «Ανύπαρκτος έλεγχος για κορονοϊό στη Μελβούρνη» (video)

Zverev on Humbert testing positive: Quite a few players I think have it now. We are not getting tested, so I think if we would get tested there would be probably more positives than there are now, in a way. Full answer ?? #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ENfNPKjRhN — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) January 19, 2022

„We mogen naar buiten om te eten, we mogen doen wat we willen, dus ik denk dat het normaal is dat meer mensen corona krijgen.” https://t.co/UR4Un8jfLY — Redactie Telesport (@telesport) January 19, 2022

Alexander Zverev believes there are probably more players at the Australian Open who have Covid-19 but they are not being tested, the third seed said on Wednesday. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 19, 2022

Alexander Zverev believes there are probably more players at the Australian Open who have COVID-19 but they are not being tested, the third seed said on Wednesday. https://t.co/hi53X5LXGc — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) January 19, 2022