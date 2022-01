Στίβος: Νεκρός σε τροχαίο γνωστός Αμερικανός Ολυμπιονίκης

Onsports Team

Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of 3x Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on an off the track. pic.twitter.com/jU2OKyqs6Z — Team TTO (@TTOlympic) January 11, 2022

Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honor , patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many. We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club , Community of — Team TTO (@TTOlympic) January 11, 2022

Trinidad and Tobago 400m sprinter Deon Lendore killed in a car crash in Texas.

2012 Olympic bronze medalist (4x400m) and 2015 World championship silver medalist (4x400m) pic.twitter.com/tbn59pfhw7 — Ato Boldon (@AtoBoldon) January 11, 2022

? I was JUST with you YESTERDAY!To think I would never get to see U again, never get to warm me up with your natural body heat, never get to watch U run around a track again or cheer U on at the Olympics/World Champs again breaks me to pieces.I will always love U @deonlendore ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6UjkpJJx9L — Jasper Gray (@theJasperGray) January 11, 2022

It's with sadness to report that Olympic 4x400m bronze medallist, world 4x400m silver medallist, and three-time world indoor bronze medallist – Deon Lendore, has passed away at the age of 29 ??



The news was confirmed by @TTOlympic this morning. pic.twitter.com/MrVtoKxBj4 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) January 11, 2022

T&T’s 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Deon Lendore died.https://t.co/RVyv7kImmu — Kalain Hosein (@KalainH) January 11, 2022