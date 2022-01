Melbourne Summer Set: Στον 126ο τελικό της καριέρας του ο Ράφα Ναδάλ (photos+videos)

Vamos❗️@RafaelNadal defeats Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 7-5 and is targeting an 89th career singles title.



Maxime Cressy awaits in the #MelbourneTennis final. pic.twitter.com/zbfrnvhM1h — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 8, 2022

Career final number 126! ?@RafaelNadal holds off a strong challenge from Ruusuvuori to reach the #MelbourneTennis final 6-4 7-5 pic.twitter.com/jqa3JxhzNu — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 8, 2022

2004 ✅

2005 ✅

2006 ✅

2007 ✅

2008 ✅

2009 ✅

2010 ✅

2011 ✅

2012 ✅

2013 ✅

2014 ✅

2015 ✅

2016 ✅

2017 ✅

2018 ✅

2019 ✅

2020 ✅

2021 ✅

2022 ✅



19 consecutive years of at least 1 ATP final for @RafaelNadal ?#MelbourneTennis pic.twitter.com/lfQgknoBL1 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 8, 2022

WHAT. A. RUN.?



By making it to the #AdelaideTennis final @Gael_Monfils starts 2022 by making it the 18th season in a row with at least 1 ATP final ?pic.twitter.com/3TCljGb8pm — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 8, 2022