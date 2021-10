Μαρία Σάκκαρη: Ασταμάτητη στο Kremlin Cup - Έβγαλε εκτός την Χάλεπ και «βλέπει» κούπα (photos+video)

Simona really fought hard today. She got down big 5-2 in the 1st set and got it to 5-4 before losing the set. Then in the 2nd set got down 5-1 and again fought back to 5-4. Only to sadly lose. Maria Sakkari defeated Simona Halep 6-4, 6-4.



Next up for Simo, Cluj!#VTBKremlinCup pic.twitter.com/X0AkfkfuUE