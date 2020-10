Roland Garros: Repeat στο Παρίσι οι Μλαντένοβιτς και Μπάμπος στο διπλό γυναικών (photos+videos)

Back to back! @KikiMladenovic & @TimeaBabos win the Women's Doubles title for the second year running, defeating Krawczyk/Guarachi 6-4 7-5. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/88hwd72sMz

It's been a big few weeks for @desiraekrawczyk and @aguarachi. Thanks for being here with us and congratulations on a great week in Paris! ?#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/dJROVsajrN